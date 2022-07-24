Gwendolyn Jean Wolaver
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Gwendolyn Jean Wolaver, 71, of Jefferson will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home with Pastor James Fleet officiating. There will be a time of visitation from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home.
Gwendolyn Jean Wolaver passed away peacefully at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Jerrell Lyn Wolaver, brother, and Janie LeBus Wolaver, sister-in-law, were by her side when she took her final breath.
She was born January 9, 1951 in Snyder, Texas to Jerrell Wayne Wolaver and Emma Jean Zuber Wolaver. Gwendolyn graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969.
She worked for Republic Cabinet Co. as a sales person and then retired on her mother and father’s farm in Marion County, Jefferson, Texas.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Jerrell Lyn Wolaver and his wife, Janie LeBus Wolaver of Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Texas Oncology Longview Cancer Center, 1300 North 4th Street, Longview, Texas 75601.
Online condolences may be made at www.haggardfuneralhome.com.
