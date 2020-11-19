Gwindlene Brandenburg
LONGVIEW — Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that Gwindlene Brandenburg (Granny B) passed away in her sleep on Sunday. As many of you know, she has been suffering from COPD for some time now. We are relieved that her passing was peaceful and painless. She was born on April 13, 1947 in Wofford, KY. to William and Etta Freeman.
Mrs. Brandenburg retired from US Postal Service after many years of service.
She is survived by her husband, Ova Brandenburg; daughter, Sara Brandenburg; step daughter, Debra Russ.
The family wants to thank, TX HH/Hospice, Dr H. Shen, Shunna Baker, Verlisha Stiggers, Shannon Dampier. Also, many thanks to the Family and sincere friends.
In lieu of flowers, family requesting, a favorite picture, or favorite bible verse, or favorite memory of Granny B.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
