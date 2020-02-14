Gwylene Ann Jackson Tyeskie MacDonald

She worked as a flight attendant at Delta Airlines and upon moving to Kilgore she previously worked at Owl Flex for several years, Kilgore College, and was a caregiver for the disabled until her retirement. After retiring, she enjoyed cleaning her home. I mean really clean. Gwylene met and married Calvin Henderson of Conroe, TX and to this union one child was born Michelle Henderson. Later, she met and married Earl Buford “Chummy” Tyeskie of Kilgore, TX and to this union four children were born. She met Lee Griffin of Liberty City, TX and to this union one daughter was born Martha J. Vaughn Griffin. Gwylene met Gary Wesley and to this union one son was born Javis Wesley. She met and married Donald MacDonald. She beat her battle with cancer on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Longview, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandfather Doc Reeves, and grandmother Lola Roberson Reeves. She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters Michelle Henderson of Memphis, Tennessee, Martha J. Vaughn Griffin of Kilgore, TX, Crystal (Tyeskie) Polk of Longview, TX, LaTiffany (Tyeskie) Soria of Longview, TX; three sons Michael Lee Griffin of Longview, TX, Ryan Tyeskie of Longview, TX, and Javis Wesley of Liberty City, TX; fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Special friend Audrey Mae Pegues of Kilgore, TX.
