LONGVIEW — A graveside service for Gwyn Bazzell, 90, of Longview, will be held at 10 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Danny Warbington officiating. Mrs. Bazzell passed away Tuesday morning in Longview. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Frances preceded in death by her Parents, Chester & Jennie Russ; her brothers, Wendall & Dewayne Russ; her husband, John S. Bazzell; daughter Sherilynn Johnson; stepson John C. Bazzell; and grandsons Scotty Johnson & Niko Fookes.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Barbara Jones , Wanda Jones and step daughter Kandace Durst and her husband John; Grand Children Dewayne & Terri Gray, Wendy & Donald Saladino, Donald & Melissa Jones, Michael Jones, Jenny & Alan McDaniel, Melinda & Kevin Wallace, Trent & Leah Durst, and Sydnie & Jason Vallery; Great Grand Children Kayla & Chris Thompson, Kayci & Logan Hines, Jacob Gray, Sara Saladino, Ryan McDaniel, Sarah Jones
Haley Jones, Cheyenne Hall, Shaylyn Wallace, Oakley Vallery, Ellie Vallery, Andrew Vallery, Abraham Vallery, Isaac Vallery, Isabelle Vallery, Olivia Vallery, and Josie Durst.
