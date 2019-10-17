spotlight
H.W. "Buddy" Pecot
H.W. “Buddy” Pecot
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for H.W. “Buddy” Pecot, 73, of Longview will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held on Thursday at Rader Funeral Home from 1pm ~ 2pm. Buddy went to be with his Lord in the early morning of Monday, October 14 surrounded by his family.
Buddy was born on December 19, 1945 in Waco, TX to parents Robert and Elaine Pecot. Soon after college, Buddy joined the FBI as an Agent in St. Louis and Los Angeles; he remained with the FBI until 1976, when he moved to East Texas with his family. He and his wife, Carolyn Pecot, owned and worked for Lillies and Lace Bridal Outlet from 1977 until 1987. In recent years, Buddy has been working as a CPA with his own company, as well as the President and CEO of Harmony Living Centers.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elaine Pecot, and his uncle, Wayne Rogers. Those left to cherish their memories of Buddy include his wife, Carolyn McElroy Pecot; children, Steven Pecot and his wife Melissa, Cheryl Tillery and her husband Scott, and Clayton Pecot and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Landon Pecot, Madison Pecot, Harrison Pecot, Thomas Pecot, Andrew Tillery, Matthew Pecot, Nicolas Pecot and Megan Tillery; his brother, Bobby Pecot and his wife Mary; as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
