H.W. Hodges, Jr.

H.W. was born on January 6, 1923, in Dallas, to H.W. Hodges, Sr. and Lottie Johnson Hodges. He completed high school, started college and then enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II in the South Pacific. H.W. met and married the love of his life, Louise in December of 1942 they spent the next 72 years making a family and many loving and happy memories together. He worked as an industrial engineer and superintendent in the Aviation industry during his career, working for, Collins Radion and Letizo Vault Aircraft. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Liberty City. H.W. had a love of knowledge and tried to learn something unknown to him every single day. He loved modern technology and sent text messages to family members on a regular basis. He also loved to spend time on the farm that he owned in Covington, TX, from 1964 - 1992. Raising cattle, gardening, spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and teaching them about a farm were some of his best stories and the family’s fondest memories. Being an avid Texas Rangers fan, he always showed his support and would not allow anyone to bother his Texas Rangers ball cap. H.W. will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he has touched.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Craig Hodges of Kilgore; son in law, Bill Bragg of Overton; grandchildren, Mark Bragg and his wife Penny of West Monroe, LA, Lori Pace and her husband Mike of Longview, Becky Montgomery of Kilgore, Clayton Hodges and his wife Blair of Salado; great-grandchildren, Madilyn Grubb (Braden), Cooper Bragg, Caroline Bragg, Mallori Gillman (Caleb), Spencer Pace, Foster Adcock, Austin Adcock (Callie), Graham Hodges, Blake Hodges; great-great-grandchildren, Leah Pace, Eva Gillman, Charlotte Adcock, Nora Adcock; niece, Linda Priest; nephew, Danny Smith (Lorraine) and dearest friend, Margie Stancil. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous friends and other loving family members.
H.W. was met and welcomed into Heaven’s Gates by his parents, loving wife Louise, daughter Sharon Bragg and a granddaughter Holly Suzanne Hodges.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Buckner Westminster Retirement Center, HeartsWay Hospice and long-time caregiver Terry Matthews for their compassionate and loving care for H.W. during the last days of his earthly journey.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made in his name to the HWY 80 Rescue Mission, PO box 3223, Longview, TX, 75604; www.hiway80rm.org. Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
