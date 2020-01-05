Hardy O’Neal Johnson

Friends are welcome to join the family for a Memorial Service in honor of Hardy Tuesday, January 7, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Longview First United Methodist Church with visitation starting one hour prior to service.
Hardy was born on September 30, 1925, to his parents Dr. David C. Johnson and his wife Janie in Atlanta, TX. Upon finishing high school, Hardy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War 2 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal. Hardy moved back to East Texas and attended Kilgore College where he was a member of the 1946 Little Rose Bowl team. He completed his education earning his bachelor’s degree at Southern Methodist University, where he was very active in their sports program playing both football and baseball.
After graduating, Hardy took a job teaching and coaching football at Marshall ISD where he met and married another young teacher named Eva Jonette Johnson. The couple would eventually settle and start a family in Longview, where Jonette taught middle school and Hardy continued coaching and ran a sporting goods business.
Hardy was a long-time member of Longview First United Methodist Church. He was a selfless and devoted man of faith, who’s love for his family and the Lord resonated in everything he did. He had a passion for helping young people achieve success and confidence through athletics. He also had a unique fondness for helping those in need. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and compassion that was a gift to everyone that met him.
Hardy is survived by his daughters Janie Johnson, and Lea Cooper and her husband Nathan; his grandchildren, Hardy Elkins, Will Elkins and Carrie Foster; and his great-granddaughter Kinlee Clark. Hardy was preceded in death by his wife Eva Jonette Johnson.
