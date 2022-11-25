Harold Dean Keller
GLADEWATER — Harold Dean Keller, 76, of Gladewater, Texas passed away on November 21, 2022 in Gladewater. Harold was born January 14, 1946 in Gladewater to the late Everett and Nina Keller and was the youngest of 4 children. Harold graduated from Gladewater High School with the Class of 1964 and went on to serve in the US Army with a rank of E-5. He then attended East Texas State University where he received his Master’s Degree in Education. He was in education for 38 years and spent 37 of those years at Gladewater ISD. Harold is fondly remembered as the Principal of Broadway Elementary where he served for 24 years. Harold wore many hats that included Rotary Club President, teaching Sunday School as well as serving as a Deacon for First Baptist Church of Gladewater and First Baptist Church of Liberty City. His smile and sense of humor will be remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. While not working Harold loved cooking, reading and spending time with his beloved family. He also spent time singing, which he loved to do, with the quartet he was part of known as The Committee. The lives he touched are many from those in his career in education to those he touched serving his community through church and his many clubs and organizations. Harold is survived by his beloved wife Dianne Keller; sons Jon Keller and wife Candy and Jeff Keller and wife Jennifer; sister, Virginia Sorrells; grandchildren, Colin Keller, Nathan Keller, Parker Keller and Sydney Keller. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Nina Keller and brothers, Charles Keller and Everett Keller. Services for Harold will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Gladewater. The family will receive friends at Croley from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Memorials can be made to the Gladewater Education Foundation or charity of choice.
