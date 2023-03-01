Harold Donell Walker

Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
Harold was born July 2, 1965, in Lone Star and died at his residence in Longview on Friday.
A viewing will be from 1 pm until 6 pm on Friday, March 3 at D & D All Faith Chapel, located at the corner of 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.