Harold Frank “Buddy” Owles, Jr.

Buddy was born on April 2, 1948, in Longview, Texas, to Harold Frank “Harry” Owles, Sr. and Barbara Joanne Owles. He graduated in the class of 1966 from Longview High School. After graduating from Kilgore College and attending East Texas State University, Buddy completed the Texas Department of Public Safety Recruit School in 1971. Upon graduation, he was assigned as a State Trooper to the Highway Patrol Division in the East Texas area where he worked throughout his career, lastly working in the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division of the Texas Highway Patrol. Buddy retired from the DPS in 2001 after 31 years, leaving a legacy that truly embodies the Texas Trooper motto of “Courtesy, Service, and Protection.” He was later recruited into the oilfield industry; and most recently, Buddy served as Safety Training Specialist for Martin Transport for the last several years.
As one of the inaugural members of the Department of Public Safety Officers’ Association, Buddy’s lifetime service in different capacities such as district representative, retiree representative, and scholarship committee member demonstrated his deep commitment to the association’s ideals and values.
Longtime member of Summerfield United Methodist Church in Longview, Buddy served as the lay leader there, leading each Sunday service for many years.
Never a stranger to anyone, Buddy shared his faith and love of people with everyone he met. Buddy often said that you will never know the impact of your love and service on others until you are on the other side of Heaven, and during this time of loss, we have been reminded daily of the love and support others have felt because of their relationship with him.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ann Owles; five children, Greg Owles and wife Katie; Jeff Owles and wife Missy; Lynn Ojeda and husband Homero; Liz Ronning and husband John; Rebecca Howell and husband Lonnie; twelve grandchildren, Maya Basdeo, Corbin Howell, Cailin Sneed, Joey Basdeo, Jessica Ronning, Lucas Owles, Nolan Owles, Payten Owles, Jacob Ojeda, Tatum Owles, Colten Owles, Brody Owles; and great-grandchild Hadley Ann Sneed, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Joanne Owles; and his brother Roger Owles.
*There will be limited seating, and masks are strongly recommended. In the event that there is no seating available, the live stream link of Buddy’s memorial service will be posted on his obituary page on the Rader Funeral Home webpage tomorrow at www.raderfh.com.
If you so desire, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Buddy’s name to the DPSOA to be included in an educational fund to benefit college attendees. The address is: Department of Public Safety Officers Association 5821 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78752
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.