Harold “Heavy” Jones Reese
LONGVIEW — Harold (Heavy) Jones Reese, 76, of Longview, Texas passed away on May 8, 2021, due to complications and the accompanying side affects caused by Agent Orange exposure.
He was born on August 6, 1944 in Hope Arkansas. In 1962 Harold joined the Army. He proudly served his country with two consecutive tours of Vietnam. December 31 of 1966 Harold married his wife of almost 55 years, Linda Seeds Reese. Upon leaving the Army he attended trade school and became a welder. It was a co-worker who tagged him with the nickname of Heavy, declaring that for a big guy, he did the work of two men.
He is survived by sisters; Jo Jones, Jan Peek and Mary Frances Musick and a brother, Larry Reese. His children; Staci Mickelboro and husband Brent, Jennifer Avery and husband Chris. Grandsons; Harold Zurn, Heath Zurn and wife Suzanne, Keaton Avery and wife Julie, Parker Zurn and Colby Mickelboro. Granddaughters; Carson Long, Kaitlyn Ingram and husband Roderick and Baleigh Dua and husband Ayush. He is also survived by his great grandchildren; Briar Long and Lucy Zurn. He was blessed with many, many nieces and nephews with whom he shared some great memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Oda Belle Reese; brothers, Billy Jack, Homer and Alford Reese and daughter Tammi.
John 16:22: “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”
The family of Mr. Reese will hold a private family memorial.
