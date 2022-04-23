Harold Raymond McPhee, Jr.
DENTON — Harold Raymond McPhee, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022 at his home in Denton, TX. Ray was born in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on March 24, 1939 to Harold Raymond and Susan B. (McLoud) McPhee.He lived all but the first four years of his life in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. After graduating from Galveston’s Ball High School, he attended Lamar University in Beaumont, TX and graduated with a B.S. degree in geology. Ray’s working career included 30 years as a geologist for the oil industry and government agencies. Teaching at the junior high and high school levels was a 20-year career. Ray enjoyed cars, rock & roll, and country music, reading, watching college and professional football on TV and, of course, his beloved Boston Red Sox.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Sherman Newton McPhee.
Ray is survived by his wife, Patricia Elaine Haynes McPhee, his sons Ron Douglas (Rena) McPhee of Lafayette, LA, and Rolin Clark (Lisa) McPhee of Longview, TX. Grandchildren: Kyle McBride, Kelly McBride (Hunter) Sullivan, Bryan (Sydney) McBride, and great-grandson Bennett Sullivan.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse in the Bandera/Medina rooms on May 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Address: 9428 Ed Robson Circle, Denton TX.
