Harold Wayne Stone
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Harold Wayne Stone, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 15th, 2022 in the Cammack Family Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 in The Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Harold was born on April 24, 1934 in Longview, Texas and died on September 10, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
