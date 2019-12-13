spotlight
Harold Wheat
KILGORE — Memorial services for Harold D. Wheat, 87, Kilgore, are scheduled for December 14, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church Liberty City, 4714 FM 1252, Kilgore, TX 75662.
Harold Donovan Wheat was born July 9, 1932 in Waterproof, LA to the late Harry William Wheat and Ora Mae Lee Wheat. He served in the U S Army in the 45th Infantry, receiving the Army of Occupation Medal, served in Japan and Korea with a Bronze Star and National Defense and UN service medal. He worked in the insurance field and was a member of First Baptist Church Liberty City. Harold had lived in Kilgore for 40 years, living previously in Longview. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Wheat, son, Larry William Wheat, brothers, Harry William Wheat, William James Wheat and Joe B. Wheat and a sister, Clarice Burks.
Survivors include step-children, Michael R. Bush, Patricia J. Hodges and Jerry Ann Moffat; sisters, Marie Hammett, Jeraline Wheat Audson, Joyce Wiley, Jenny Scott, Barbara Pace and Diane Dawson; grandchildren, William Stewart Wheat, Jennifer Foster, Jonathan Bush, Heath Hodges, Sean Hodges, Jessica Eksteen, Timothy Watts, Annamieke Martinez and Britlan Hoff; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
If desired, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Liberty City.
