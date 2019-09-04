Harry Michael “Mike” Lane

He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Harry Waters (Mike’s namesake) and Nellie Roxanna Waters, William Bert and Pearl Sampson Lane. Also preceding him in death are uncles and aunts Harold and Margaret Henderson, Edith King, Maxine Sensabaugh, Earl Waters, and several cousins. He leaves behind his daughter, Brittany Lane (husband, Al Bedrosian) and his siblings, sister Martha McKinley (Jim), sister Barbara Lane, brother Bill Lane (Cindy), his nieces and nephews, and numerous life-long friends.
Mike’s hobbies included astronomy, racing, motocross, aviation (he loved studying aviation history and could identify almost every model at first glance). He worked in construction and enjoyed specialty projects. He was a great friend and enjoyed many life-long friendships. He was quiet, kind, loved animals and was always eager to help anyone with projects of remodeling or specialty work in the home. Mike had a wonderful sense of humor and his blue eyes would sparkle any time he was around friends, family and loved ones.
Mike will be forever remembered as a person who was always a friend first and would give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed by his family and friends until they meet again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Longview or any charity of your choosing that would benefit someone or a cause that is special to you.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 beginning at 12 PM at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation beginning at 11 AM prior to the service.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.rader.com.
