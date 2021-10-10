Harve E Truskett III
LONGVIEW — Harve E Truskett III was born February 19, 1946 in Garden City, Kansas and died at his home October 4, 2021 in Austin after a 14 year battle with cancer. He was the oldest child of Harve E. Truskett, Jr. and Dorothy Mary (Lawson-Farrington) Truskett. His family moved to Lakin, Kansas where Harve attended public schools. Harve graduated from Lakin High School in 1964 where he was an honor student, excelling in history, math, and science. He was the winner of the Bausch and Lomb honorary science award as a senior in high school.
Harve loved sports and was a member of city and school baseball, basketball, and track teams. Lakin had a rich tradition of winning teams and Harve was proud to have won individual and team titles at league, district, regional, and state levels. He was especially proud to have been a member of the mile relay team that broke the state record and held the Lakin High School record time for more than twenty-five years.
Harve attended the University of Kansas graduating in 1969.
Harve enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam with the 168th Combat Engineer Battalion in Lai Khe and the 554th Engineer Battalion near Bao Loc Viet Nam.
Harve married Nikki Jo Emerson in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 20, 1970. Their first date was the high school prom, and Harve said he never stopped loving Nikki from that moment for the remainder of his life.
Harve had a distinguished career in the oil and gas industry. Starting as a management trainee in 1971 with KN Energy in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He worked his way up the career ladder to executive vice president of Western Gas Company and manager of Southern Gas Company in Longview, Texas. In 1988 Harve joined R. Lacy, Inc where he served as the vice president of marketing. Harve finished his career with R. Lacy in 2012 having completed 42 continuous years in the oil and gas industry. Harve worked in every aspect of the oil and gas business from the wellhead to the end-use customer. He was known for the competitiveness and integrity he brought to the table with each business deal. He believed that his industry was a relationship business and that single rule guided him to the end.
Harve and Nikki had two wonderful sons, Harve Aaron Truskett, a partner at the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP in Houston, Texas and Thomas Michael Truskett, a professor in the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering at The University of Texas in Austin.
Harve had a deep need to learn, to read, and to explore. He loved literature, music, sports, and science. He completed numerous marathons across the United States from New York to L.A. He was an active golfer and counted his time on the golf course with his foursome one of his favorite activities.
In his retirement, Harve felt fortunate that he could spend quality time with his grandchildren, Carly Tran Truskett and Clay Tran Truskett, Kayla Le, and Mallory Brittain all of whom he adored.
He is predeceased by his parents Harve E Truskett, Jr. and Dorothy Mary Farrington Truskett.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nikki J Truskett; sons, Harve A (Marcia) Truskett, Cypress, Texas, and Thomas Michael (Van) Truskett, Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Carly and Clay Truskett, Kayla Le, and Mallory Brittain; sisters, Patricia A Fletcher and brother-in law Walter, Fletcher, Lakin, Kansas, Barbara Jo Gradolf and brother-in law, Ted, Roswell, Georgia, sister-in law, Penny Arnoldy, Colby, Kansas; and multiple nieces and nephews and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Honor Flight Network or the charity of your choice.
