Harvey Douglas “Doug” Daniels
TATUM, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Doug Daniels, 81, of Tatum, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Chambers officiating. Burial and masonic rites will follow in the Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-2:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Mr. Harvey Douglas Daniels was born November 12, 1939 in Houston, Texas. He passed this life October 6, 2021 peacefully at his Tatum home. He was one of five children born to the marriage of Carmen Lee and Mildred Edith Daughtry Daniels. He was raised and schooled in Longview and Tatum graduating with the Tatum Eagle class of 1957. He married his love Wanda Joyce York March 30, 1962 and they celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Mr. Daniels worked as an electrical supervisor for TXU/Luminant since 1974 retiring in 1999. Doug was active in the Tatum and Beckville Masonic Lodge, serving both the Scottish and York rites. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Joyce Daniels Kelly and her husband Charles.
Mr. Daniels is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce Daniels of Tatum; children, Mindy Wagar and husband Randy of Tatum, Dwayne Daniels of Fairfield, and Dee Ann Smith and husband J.R. of Tatum; brothers, Leroy Daniels and wife Ginny of Longview, David Daniels and wife Evelyn of Beckville; sister, Janet Driver of Missouri; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tracy Freeman, Glenn Daniels, Wayne Daniels, Bubba York, Roberto Duran, Rodney Kirkland. Honorary pallbearers will be, Buddy Sullivan, Larry Reeves, Kevin Tankersly, Rayford Gibson, and J.B. Haggerty. An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
