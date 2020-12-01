Harvey F. Wilson, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Harvey F. Wilson, Jr. is once again whole. The confusion of Alzheimer’s Disease and the pain of COVID are gone. Harvey was born January 11, 1932 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Harvey Fieldon Wilson and Madelaine Keel Wilson. He grew up on the Oklahoma oilfield. Wanting to earn some money, he joined the National Guard with the permission of his parents. Before he could begin his senior year of high school, his unit was activated and he was sent to serve with the 45th Army Division in Korea, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. Upon discharge, he completed his schooling at Konawa High School. He married Carroll Morris and began his family in Seminole, Oklahoma, where he worked for oilfield supply businesses, was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department, a storm watcher, and served as Assistant Director of the Disaster Committee. In 1969, he was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Co. and spent a year at the gas plant in Hennessey. Receiving a transfer to the East Texas Oilfield, the family moved to Longview in 1970. Eventually, Humble changed to Exxon Pipeline, where Wilson remained until retirement. In his free time, he was involved with the American Red Cross, teaching First Aid. He also enjoyed bass fishing and cooking, and was a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation. Aside from being “good lookin’, handsome, and irresistible”, Harvey was known for his ability to fix just about anything. He met many people as he traveled through East Texas, and was known for his sense of humor and his willingness to help others. He was a Christian who lived his Christianity. The neighbors also remember him for the delicious hams he smoked during the holidays, which filled the air with a wonderful aroma. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou Sweeney and her son, Robert Neria, Jr.; and by his son, Chris. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carroll of Longview; daughters, Harvi Ann Roberts of Kissee Mills, MO and Susan Carroll Wilson of Longview; grandchildren, John (Catfish) McPeek, Thomas Andrew McPeek, Daniel Keel McPeek and his wife, Lyndee, and Jackson Kyle McPeek; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Russell Morris and his wife, May of Norman, OK; and his nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Harbor at Buckner Westminster Place for the excellent love and care unselfishly given during Harvey’s time there. We also want to thank the nurses and physical therapy staff of LifeCare Health Services for their wonderful assistance during his last years. A private family service will be led by Bro. Wayne Spanhanks of Spring Hill First Baptist Church, with music by Wayne Haney. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to missions in the area and abroad. The family requests no visitors at this time, to prevent the further spread of COVID.
