Harvey James Pippen
LONGVIEW — Harvey James Pippen, age 88, of Longview, Texas, passed away on June 5, 2023. Harvey was born in Lake Providence, Louisiana on October 5, 1934. He lived on the Pippen farm in Tallulah, Louisiana before attending school - graduating from LeTourneau Technical Institute with a degree in Mechanical Science in 1952. He proceeded to work for Marathon LeTourneau for over fifty years, where he designed incredibly massive, state of the art, deep sea platforms and forestry machinery.
Harvey was predeceased by his parents, Gracie Fay Heard Pippen, and Harvey Nolan Pippen, of Tallulah, Louisiana. He is survived by his siblings: Wesley Pippen of Ruston, Louisiana; Jean Pippen Nesbit and husband Lamar Nesbit of Jackson, Mississippi; and Charlie Pippen and wife Lynne Clark Pippen of Ruston, Louisiana; his children, John Jacob Pippen of Longview, Texas and Susanna Fay Crowder and her husband Christopher Crowder of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren Joshua James Pippen, Jacob Christian Pippen, and Christopher Fitzgerald Crowder II; great grandchildren Madilynn, Alison, Jace and Levi Pippen; his devoted long-time companion, Pat Powers; and the mother of his children, Mary Sue Holder.
For all who knew him, he was a true outdoorsman and spent his days hunting, fishing and playing golf well into his eighties. We take peace in knowing he is now enjoying a long round of golf and a cold glass of chardonnay...
Services will be held on Monday, June 12, 10:00am at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. All are welcome.
