Harvey Randolph “Randy” King
LONGVIEW — Harvey Randolph “Randy” King, 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. Raised in Longview, Texas, Randy was a graduate of Longview High School, Kilgore College and North Texas State University. Endowed with a dynamic personality and energetic spirit, Randy never met a stranger to whom he could not talk. He began his future successful career in sales and marketing in his hometown of Longview at Hurwitz Men’s Store, going on to several national corporations as a recruiter and personnel specialist. Randy loved long walks, good music, going out with friends, and his two cats. Like his mother, he was a dedicated Cowboys fan.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Julia and Harvey King and survived by his son Kevin King and daughter-in-law Lisa and two granddaughters Clara and Elena of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his two sisters, Cookie Adams of Huntsville, Alabama with her husband Curtis, and Bettye Works of Longview with her husband Phillip along with several nieces and nephews. Randy was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church.
Due to the Covid-19 risk and wishes of the deceased, no services will be held at this time. Contributions in his memory toward the welfare of animals or to the OHBC building fund would be welcomed.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Hope on the horizon': East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview
- Longview clinic agrees to pay more than $330,000 in Medicare fraud case
- Vacant Longview ISD board seat draws two candidates
- Man on death row for 2008 murder of child in Rusk County granted stay of execution
- Longview ISD cancels classes Monday; more snow-related school closings, delays
- Sheriff: Rusk County deputy booked on assault charge after complaint
- COVID-19 vaccination plans in East Texas continue taking shape
- Longview pharmacies, Diagnostic Clinic to get COVID-19 vaccines
- Minor injuries reported after Gladewater ISD bus hits tree
- Winter storm warning today for Gregg, surrounding counties
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.