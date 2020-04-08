Hattie Elizabeth “Beth” Beard Graham
LONGVIEW — Hattie Elizabeth “Beth” Beard Graham died Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born January 31, 1924 in Bardwell, Texas. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Clyde R. Graham. She is survived by two loving sisters, Pat Sheppard and Blou Powell; three daughters, Shonda Gremillion, Shelley Love, and son-in-law, Charles Love, and Stephanie Garza; grandchildren, Theron Gough, Brac Love, and wife Nadine, Tye Love and, wife Emily, Carmen Garza, Christopher Garza, and Liam Atkinson; and great-grandchildren, Bailey & Alex Strong, Oliver & Danica Love, and Ruby Jean Gough. Beth was the oldest daughter of J. M. and Maggie Lou Beard of Gladewater, Texas. Beth attended Gladewater High School, graduated in 1940 and then attended Kilgore College. She married Clyde Ray Graham on August 4, 1947 and they were married for 65 years. She worked as a secretary for many years for Mr. Lindley Beckworth. Beth volunteered with Hospice as well and was very active with the Gladewater Former Students Association. After retiring, Beth and Clyde, along with her sisters, lived together in a home they lovingly remodeled. She enjoyed those years spent with her best friends, her sisters. Words cannot express our deep appreciation for all the love and care given to Beth by her doctors, the staff at Treviso, Heart to Heart Hospice, and Comfort Keepers. Private burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, in Longview, Texas and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
