Hattie Mae Gates
LONGVIEW — Hattie Mae Gates, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday December 27, 2020 in Longview, Tx. A private service for family was held in Longview followed by burial in Granbury, TX.
Hattie Mae Gates was born August 5, 1932 to Hubert Williams and Louella Parker Williams in Granbury, TX. She grew up in Granbury, married Oscar Gates, Jr. of Waco, TX and lived the majority of her life in Waco.
Hattie was a loving mother and wife who devoted her time to her family and friends. She enjoyed being involved in her children and grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed watching and taking care of wildlife, as well as cheering for her Baylor Bears.
Mrs. Gates was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Arlene McCraw, and brother-in-law, Harold McCraw.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Brooker of Austin, TX; son Jeff Gates and wife, Jolene, of Longview; grandchildren, Jaimee Childress and husband, Kyle, of Longview, Jordan Gates of Ruston, LA, Jensen Gates, and Jilian Gates of Longview; great-grandchildren, Jenna Childress, Joshua Childress, and Jacob Childress of Longview; niece, Sharron Harrell and hus-band, Glynn of Big Spring, TX; nephews, Robert McCraw, and wife, Gerrie of Lipan, TX, and Mike McCraw, and wife, Paula of Floresville, TX.
