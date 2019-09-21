spotlight
Hayden Alexander Blalock
MARSHALL — Beloved son and grandson, cherished brother, devoted friend, Hayden Alexander Blalock, age 17, passed away as a result of an automobile accident, in Marshall, Texas on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Hayden was born in Shreveport, LA on February 25, 2002 to Steven Craig and Kimberly Danielle (Davis) Blalock. He is survived by his parents, Craig and Danielle Blalock; his brother, Payton Blalock (MHS graduate 2019); his sister, Emily Blalock (MHS Varsity Cheerleader); his paternal grandparents, Steve and Shirley Blalock; his maternal grandparents, Debbie and Jeff Jones; his aunts and uncles, Taylor and Kyle Akers, Casey and Jenny Blalock and Geoff Davis. Hayden was a Senior at Marshall High School and was a Defensive Tackle #94 with the Marshall Mavericks. He loved Bass Fishing with “Pops”, listening to music, dancing with his sister, Emily; hanging out with his brother, Payton and his many friends who were blessed with that friendship. Hayden was a gentle giant and will be fondly remembered for the incredible smile he always wore. He was caring and respectful, always using his manners. “Yes Ma’am” and “Yes Sir” were such a normal part of his everyday vocabulary that it just didn’t seem quite right if he ever failed to use it. In football, he was a force to be reckoned with but was known and respected on the field for his good sportsmanship in picking up opponents after making the tackle. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to a teammate or anyone in need. He loved to eat and was a hard worker. Hayden gave his life to Christ and his true passion was his Lord and his family, whom he adored. Seventeen years is only a minute in a lifetime, but his life was well lived as he made such a positive impact in the lives of others. There are people in this world who ask so very little...and add so very much. Whose presence is always noticed and absence is always felt. Who quickly become a brother and always remain a friend. When such a person leaves us, they take a piece of our heart with them, but give back the memories, the laughter, the smiles, the stories, the experiences and countless ways they enriched and changed our lives. Hayden Alexander Blalock was such a person. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation for Hayden will be held from 4-8pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Marshall High School Gymnasium with Bob Bryant officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Payton Blalock, James Washington, Jaden McMahen, Colby Chambers, Noah Castaneda, Trent Ogle, Hunter Linderman and Jayden Blalock. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Marshall Mavericks Football Team. Memorial donations may be made to Meadowbrook Funeral Home with credit card by phone; in person with credit card, check or cash; or by PayPal account mfh@meadowbrookfh.com where you can leave your name, address and phone number in the notes for the family. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered help, encouragement, support, prayers and love during this time. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
