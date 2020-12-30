Hayne Barclay Morrow

Preceded in death were both parents Ona and Hayne W.; sister Rosemary; daughter Pamela Sue Morrow; his children’s mother Beatrice Jeannette; father-in-law and mother-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Tommy McCarson of Longview.
He is survived by his wife Gayla Ki Morrow; daughters Cindy Lou Jones and Jayne Wise; son-in-law Jerry Wise; grandson Keenan Morrow Wise; sister Carolyn Faye Ginn of Stafford; niece Cristen Ginn of Stafford; guardian daughter Bertha Miltner and her fiancé, Ricky Frazier of Dallas. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview at two p.m. on Saturday January 2, 2020. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
