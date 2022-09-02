Hazel Evelyn Fyffe
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Hazel Fyffe, 97 of Longview, Texas, will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Fellowship Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6 -8 pm on Friday, September 2, 2022 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Hazel was born on October 18, 1924 in Delight, Arkansas to parents, Flossie and James Hill. She later married Lawrence C. Fyffe and he precedes her in death. Hazel went home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Longview. The full obituary and online condolences may bel left at CammackFamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Group behind Lake Lomond project in Longview moves toward fundraising
- Health inspections: Aug. 16-26, 2022
- Skeeter Products in Kilgore celebrates craftsmanship over 75-year history
- Development to provide single-family rental homes in Longview
- Friday Night Live: Week 1
- Reports: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB
- Cass County judge: Murder suspect used homemade knife, assaulted jailer in escape
- ET Football: Area roundup
- Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire in Longview
- PHOTOS: Greater Longview United Way's Great Cardboard Boat Race
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.