Hazel Jean White
GLADEWATER Service For Hazel Jean White, 74, Gladewater at 11 O'clock Saturday at Progressive C O G I C, Gladewater. The burial will be at Sunset Cemetery in Gilmer.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of arrangements. She was born February 14, 1947, in Gilmer. She died July 26, in Tyler.
A viewing will be Friday from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel, Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
