Hazel Pullen

Mrs. Pullen, a lifetime resident of Gladewater, was born August 16, 1932 to the late John and Alta Mohon Smith. Mrs. Hazel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church. Mrs. Pullen will be greatly missed by the many friends and family members she leaves behind.
Mrs. Pullen is survived by her sons, Stanley Dewayne Pullen and wife, Channary of Union Grove, James Michael Pullen of Gladewater, and Kenneth Doyle Pullen and wife, Verna of Shreveport, LA; daughter, Sandra Jean Beall of Henderson; brother, David Smith and wife, Mickey of Gladewater; sister-in-law, Anne Smith of Gladewater; grandchildren, Brady, Wesley, Josie, Jennifer, Tim, Kendrick, Kandice, Jason, Michael and William; and great grandchildren; Brendon, Brody, Rachael, Kylie, Julianna, Kayla, Corbin, Addison, Karron, Jaida, Laney, Savannah, Andrew, Zaria, Jason Jr., Emma, Anthony, Madison, Kahlin, Everlee, James, Clara, Kaliah, and Kyran.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Stanley Pullen; 6 brothers; 2 sisters, and son-in-law, Mark Beall.
Special thanks to Chrystal Bryant, UT Health in Tyler, Pastor Gene Ferrell and Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater.
