Heasley St. John Rook
CONROE — Heasley St. John Rook, 81, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2023. He was a graduate of Longview High School, Gupton-Jones College Dallas, and New Mexico State University. He joined the Texas National Guard in 1960, was activated in 1961 and later honorably discharged from the US Army in 1966. He was active in the Oil & Gas industry in Midland, Texas for over 40 years before moving to Conroe to be closer to his grandkids. He enjoyed spending time at his ranch properties in Comanche and Falls County Texas for over 30 years, authored a book detailing his family genealogy and loved old cars. In addition to industry memberships, he was a member of the American Legion and the Sons of the American Revolution. He was most recently a member of Christ Church Methodist in The Woodlands and was an active member of First Baptist Church in Midland for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cindy, and sons Brent and Doug, their wives Danielle and Becky. He is also survived by six grandchildren Hannah, her husband Robby, Hunter, Hayden, Holden, Hudson and Avery. His parents and three brothers pre-deceased him. Graveside Services, with military honors, will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at 9:00 am on Thursday August 24 followed by a Memorial Service at The Woodlands Methodist Church in the Ed Robb Chapel at 11:30 am led by Reverend Pierce Drake. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, Vitas Hospice and Caring Senior Service for their care during his final days. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
