Mr. Heath Arden Price was born May 29, 1966 in Springdale, Arkansas. He passed this life August 11, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Heath was born to the marriage of Joe Wayne and Gaylyn Kay Stokes Price. He began schools in Carthage, Texas and would graduate high school in Rowlett, Texas.
Heath spent his career in carpentry working with his brother Chad framing homes. Together they had a reputation of quality craftsmanship. He was a sports fanatic and collector of Nascar, Colorado Rockies and Colorado Broncos, and loved the outdoors fishing. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Caudell, and a brother, James Allen Price.
Mr. Price is survived by his father, Joe Price of Longview; siblings, Darrin Price and wife Cammie of Colorado Springs, CO, Chad Price of St. George, Utah, Angela Price Anderson of Marshall, and Joseph Shannon Price of Carthage; Stepfather Randell Caudell of Arkansas, Stepmother Deborah Holcomb of Carthage; nephews and nieces, Destiny Stillwell and husband Brian, Amber Schmoll and husband Travis, Max Stuart, Kassidy McKey, Jeremiah Price, Taeler Price, and Cade Price; great nephews and nieces, Maci and McKenna Schmoll, Sebastian Stillwell, Kayden Rollison, and Stetson Girardi; numerous cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Darrin Price, Chad Price, Shannon Price, Johnny Conway, Tim Price, Tom Price, and Jeff Price, honorary pallbearers will be, Cade Price, Jeremiah Price, Randall Caudell, and Dalton Girardi.
The Family Request memorials be made to The American Brain Tumor Association.
