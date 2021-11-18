Heath Jared Freeeman
AUSTIN — Heath Freeman, 44, left this earth too soon on November 13, 2021. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was also a gifted actor, producer, writer, and chef. He had a zeal for life that was unmatched with his infectious laugh and contagious smile. May his legacy of love, kindness, generosity, creativity, and passion live on in the lives of those whom he loved so well.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Freeman and wife, Sheila; his mother, Cheryl Freeman Kern; his brother, Vance and wife Meg and their children Caelan, Ella, Owen, Sarah Cate, and Elliott; his brother, Brandon and wife Ashley and their children Chloe and Alexandra; and brother, Brian Stephens and his children Amelia, Adelyn, and Jacob.
Funeral services will be on November 20, 2021, at 1pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Longview, Texas, with burial immediately following at Rosewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, The family has asked donations may be made to ArtsView Children’s Theater. artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website at www.raderfh.com.
