Heather Huffman

Heather was known to go the extra mile. In 2008 she ran the New Orleans Mardi Gras Marathon. This qualified her for her goal of running in the Boston Marathon which she completed the same year. Her family and coffee shop running buddies cheered her on. She recalled fond memories of pushing her daughter in a stroller while her boys rode their bikes as she trained.
Heather blessed many women through her bible study classes and in 2016 she was called to seminary. She enrolled in New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and completed her Graduate Certificate in Women’s Study. Her thirst for knowledge of God’s written word continued throughout her life.
In 2019 Heather was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Gastric Junction Cancer. She chose “Don’t be afraid; just believe” Mark 5:36 as her spiritual words of encouragement. Throughout her battle she faced death with a clutched fist, her faith never wavering. Fundraisers provided by dear friends of her life group at New Beginnings Baptist Church were a tremendous help as she sought medical treatments.
Heather’s love will live on through her faithful husband, Lucas Huffman, her sons Dillon Huffman and wife Jenn, Dalton Huffman and wife Molly, and her daughter, Shaina Huffman. Also, left to continue her legacy are grandsons, Hudson Luke Huffman and Luca Heath Huffman who will make his arrival soon. Her survivors continue with her father, Don Davis and wife Brenda, sister, DeeDee Massey, and brother, Lance Davis, as well as many nieces and nephews. Heather was preceded in death by her mother, Vernie Davis and beloved brother, Shane Davis.
The family would like to thank her adored friends, too many to name, and her faithful nurse, Kelly Buchanek without whom the journey would have been much more difficult.
Heather would like for you to celebrate her mission on earth which has now been accomplished. She stated, “You can have a challenging life or regrettable decisions, but God can pull you out of that and give you a good life.” She invites you to join with Lucas and her children on Wednesday, May 20, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm for visitation at New Beginnings Baptist Church and for her Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 21, at 10:00am in the New Beginnings Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her foundation, Pinky Promise, which she was passionate about. This foundation drills water wells and provides fresh water for impoverished families in Africa. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
