Hector Abel Hidalgo
LONGVIEW — Abel Hidalgo, 83, passed from this life on March 23, 2022. He was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Fresno, CA, to the late Tony Hidalgo and Tencha Perez Hidalgo. Abel attended Longview High School and enlisted into the Navy at the age of 17. After serving 4 years, he returned home to Longview and met the love of his life Joyce Fyffe Hidalgo. They married on March 19, 1962 and just celebrated 60 years of marriage.
He enjoyed spending time with family, he loved to fish in the ocean, especially “crabbing”! He loved taking his family on trips and experiencing everything that the area had to offer. It was always an adventure! He loved his grandchildren and playing practical jokes with them was his specialty!
Abel is most known for starting an import business in 1992 with his wife Joyce, which they operated until 2012. He began Hidalgo Imports with a small trailer and truck enroute to Mexico to purchase fajita platters and other small goods for restaurants in our area. Being bilingual made the import business natural and fun for him. His big “break” and motivation for opening the Hidalgo Imports storefront on Judson Road came from a new restaurant in Shreveport, LA called Superior Bar & Grill. Many of the items and decor still remain there today.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Hidalgo, and his three children Debbie Kraus (Mike), Jule Hidalgo (Katy) and Justin Hidalgo. Two grandchildren, Jake Kraus (Terri) and Logan Bouknight. Siblings Nina Hidalgo, Helen Trussell, Paul Hidalgo, and Peter David Rios, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers include Royce Fenton, Peter David Rios, Justin Hidalgo, Jake Kraus, Logan Bouknight, and Andy Walls.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 27 from 4-6pm and funeral services March 28 at 10am both at Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview, TX.
