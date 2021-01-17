Helen “Babbie” Dye Steger
LONGVIEW — Helen Dye Steger was born November 9, 1923 in Graham, Texas to Marshall Garrett Dye and Mary Amelia “Mayme” Crawford Dye; the youngest of three daughters. Helen grew up in the oil fields of Central West Texas. When she was 13, they moved to Leveretts Chapel in Shell Camp. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1941. She was president of the Senior Class and played tennis and softball in high school. Following high school, she entered the University of Texas School of Nursing at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. She graduated in June of 1944. She reconnected with a childhood friend, Lee Steger, and married in Borger, Texas in 1945. Their lives were a whirlwind of assignments across the world with the Air Force for 30 years. They returned to Longview in 1970. Helen has resided here ever since. She was a longtime member of the Welmaker Joy Class and Greggton United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her Parents and her husband of 65 years, Lee Douglass Steger. Those left to cherish their memories of Babbie include her children Lee Ann Steger Risner and her husband Jackie, and Doughlass Edward Steger and his wife Judy; grandchildren Amy Dee Corley and her husband Chad, Kayla Lee Garner and her husband Chris, Sara Beth Risner, and Rebekah Lee Hibbard and her husband Will; great-grandchildren Steven Zane Key, Lee Jackson Garner, Emma Claire Garner, Clinton Michael Garner and William Hays Hibbard IV. Memorial contributions can be made to Greggton United Methodist Church or the Cystic Fibrous Foundation in Helen’s name.
