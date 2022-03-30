Helen Butler Bobo
LONGVIEW — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Butler Bobo, age 98, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Her church, First Baptist Church of Longview, was where her heart was. She was a member there for 69 years and very involved in the children’s education department. Through her work at church, she was regularly visiting nursing homes, hospitals and homebound friends and neighbors, helping in whatever way was needed. She was also active in Saints Alive Choir for many years. In 1982, when First Baptist Church sponsored relocating a Vietnamese family, Helen and G.A. were heavily involved in helping them to find jobs, child care and housing and educating them on the American culture. Today this family, the Dams, are still members of the Bobo’s extended family.
Another outreach close to Helen’s heart was Meals on Wheels which she and G.A. both volunteered for over 30 years. Because of her passion for serving, she was honored in 2011 as a Star Over Longview, recognizing women who give of themselves to help the community.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, G. A. Bobo, Jr., parents, Jobee and Josephine Butler, sisters, Flora Hamby and Ruby Landers and brother, J. F. Butler.
Survivors include her sons: Michael Stanford Bobo (Cindy), Steven Alan Bobo (Trisha), Robert Bryant Bobo (Cheryl); daughter: Mary Helen Bobo; grandson: Brett Bobo (Carolina); granddaughter: Katie Bobo; great-grandson: Mason Bobo; greatgranddaughter: Maddie Bobo.
The family wants to especially thank Helen’s dear and loyal friends who continued to visit her when she was homebound, Bonnie and Stan Glenn and Maggie Ferrell. Also, the family is very appreciative to her caregivers, Barbara Weaver and Audrey Cox.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with a service following from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Longview, 209 E. South Street, Longview 75601 or Meals With Love, 506 N. Second Street, Longview 75601.
