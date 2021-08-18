Helen Faye Anderson
KILGORE — Helen Faye Anderson, 93, of Kilgore, entered into her heavenly home on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Helen was born in Corsicana, Texas on January 11, 1928, to L.B. and Mary Lee Anderson. At the age of two, Helen moved with her parents to Kilgore during the East Texas Oil Boom.
She attended Hughey and Kilgore schools, graduating from Kilgore High School in 1945. During her high school years, Helen Faye began serving as the pianist and financial secretary of Eastview Baptist Church.
Following her freshman year at Kilgore College, she married the love of her life W.D. “Dub” Anderson and they set up their household in Kilgore. Kilgore continued to be her hometown, except for a few months living in Virginia Beach while her husband was in the army and a five year stent in South Texas while he worked for Sun Oil Company
For several years, Helen worked at Wackers Five and Dime, as well as continuing her duties at the church. Helen chose to become a stay at home mom until her youngest entered school. Then, she became the librarian for Elder Elementary School in Kilgore for sixteen years.
Upon her retirement in 1985, Helen spent her time traveling, chatting with friends, reading, working puzzles, and in continuing service in First Baptist Church Kilgore as a missions organizations sponsor, Vacation Bible School teacher and a children’s Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. She served on various church committees including financial, missions, and the church counting teams. She was instrumental in the church raising money for the current Fellowship Hall and for the church’s continuing mission work.
She is survived by her daughters Carolyn (and Randy) Kindle of Tyler, and Teresa Anderson of Kilgore, granddaughters Tiffany (and Jeff) Brower of Tyler, and Shannon Kindle of Tyler, and three great-grandsons Hudson, Camden and Weston Brower of Tyler.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years W.D. “Dub” Anderson, her parents L.B. and Mary Lee Anderson; two step-mothers Tine Thompson Anderson and Sybil Saurenmann Anderson, and step-brother James Thompson.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 21. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Kilgore on Saturday, August 21, at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will be in the church’s Legacy Hall from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the building fund or the missions fund of First Baptist Church, 501 E. North St. Kilgore, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second person facing tampering with human corpse charge in Gregg County
- Business Beat: Coffee shop in new development
- Some Longview restaurants temporarily close, change hours
- Crash sends car into creek bed in downtown Longview
- Former Lobo standout, Baltimore Oriole Chris Davis announces retirement from baseball
- Drive-thru coffee shop possible near Starbucks on Loop 281
- Longview ISD releases COVID-19 protocols for new school year
- 2020 Census shows increase in population, diversity in Gregg County, Longview
- East Texas hospitals work to recruit, retain employees amid COVID-19 surge, nurse shortage
- Four charged in Gregg County vote-harvesting scheme moved to Sept. court docket, no hearing date set
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.