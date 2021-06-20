Helen George Houston Bolt
KILGORE — Helen George Houston Bolt, 90, of Kilgore, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, June 17, 2021, in her home at Lake Cherokee. Funeral services for Helen George will be held at 2 pm on Monday, June 21, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore, with Rev. Will Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Kilgore City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:30 until 6 in the evening.
Helen George Houston Bolt was born in Hot Springs, AR, on August 18, 1930, to the late Dr. and Mrs. Evan G. Houston, Sr. Her parents died when she was 8 years old and she lived with her mother’s sister, the late Pearl Ritter until her graduation from Hot Springs Junior High School.
In 1944, she moved to Kilgore to live with her father’s sister, Mrs. John N.
(George Alyce) Peterson (Auntie). At this time, she entered the Hockaday Preparatory School in Dallas, TX. Helen George graduated from both the preparatory school and the Hockaday Junior College after 5 years. Helen George received her BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and then worked in Dallas for Mobil Oil Company in the marketing department.
Paul Bolt was the love of her life, and they were married on April 9, 1960, they lived in Kilgore the remaining years of their lives. She loved to smile, be happy and make others happy, this was her favorite hobby. Helen George was a people person, loving her family, friends, and church. Helen George and Paul had two daughters, their angels from Heaven, Cheryl Alyce, and Cynthia Alyce, they were very active in all aspects of their lives. Her grandkids were the joy of her life and the source of her strength She was certainly a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. And was happiest when she could have them all together under one roof. Helen George was loving known by various nicknames that included HG, GeeGee, Ms. Lake Rat, Babe, Slug and Poo. Being a self-proclaimed “Lake Rat”, her home at Lake Cherokee was her sanctuary and refuge. Entertaining her family and friends as well as being the boat “Captain” brought her great joy and made many lasting memories. HG was a charter member of the Birthday Bridge Club and remained a member for over 60 years. Helen George was never one to be without something to say on any and all subjects. She especially enjoyed telling her stories to people in person as well as on the phone. Her phone calls will be greatly missed by those with whom she stayed in contact. Helen George loved cards, shopping and traveling, especially her excursions to New Orleans and the Monteleone Hotel.
Helen George’s community involvement was remarkable. She was involved in and served in all offices including serving as President of the Coterie Club and Kilgore Community Concerts. She was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club, Cherokee Club, Gregg County Heart Board, Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Board for 7 years, a volunteer of the Ladies Auxiliary for the hospital and co-chairman of the fund raiser for The Women’s Division of this same hospital. She helped with the silent and live auction fund raiser for a number of years for the Crisis Center and Crim Restoration. Helen George loved her First Presbyterian Church of Kilgore where she was a member, and remained active, serving in many capacities. She was a Deacon and then an Elder, sang in the choir, and served as Circle Chairman. Helen George was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Women, serving on all committees and as treasurer for many years and they honored her with a Life Membership.
Helen George was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bolt, parents, Dr. and Mrs. Evan G. Houston, Sr., brother, and sister-in-law Dr. and Mrs., Evan Houston, Jr., sister and brother-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Paul Searcy, nieces Melinda Lou Houston, Margaret Houston Cheyney, Paula Gene Scanlan, and her longtime caregiver Doris Woods whom she called “My Doris”. Also, her loving Aunts Pearl Ritter and George Alyce Peterson.
Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Bolt and Frank E. Parker, Jr., Cynthia Bolt and Avery Bengtson. Her grandchildren, Frank E. “Trey” Parker III, Bolt Houston Parker, Brandon Seay, Kendall Claire, and Parker Paul Bengtson. Also surviving her are numerous nieces, nephews, church family, friends, and other loving family members.
The family wants to give heart felt thanks to HG’s caregivers Rene Stuart, Teresa Moore, Vickie Thompson, Terri Gragg, and Melitta Simmons for the patient and gracious care for HG over the last 10 years. And our sincere thanks go out to Dr. Raul Zapata, Dr. Rama Nayini and very special friend India Ann Rader Stroope.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, 815 E. Main St, Kilgore, TX., 75662 or to the charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
