Helen Jeanette Smith
LONGVIEW — Helen Jeanette Smith, 78, of Longview, TX was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to smile, make you laugh, and give out hugs. She went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on December 18th, 2021.
She was born February 18th, 1943, to Richard Leon Smith and Avis Inez Daughtry in Austin, TX.
After graduating from McCallum High School in 1963, she worked at the Secretary of State’s Office in Austin, TX where she later met and married Lloyd Douglas Smith on December 5th, 1970. In 2006 she retired from Walmart in Longview, TX after 20 years of service.
Helen left this world peacefully Saturday afternoon, at Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center with her daughter by her side.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd, stepmother Marie, and brother Frankie.
She is survived by her son, Kender Douglas Smith (49) of Colorado Springs, CO, and his wife Cathy (48); three grandchildren Ginger (27), Jasmine (25), Enoch (18); daughter Kimberly Faye Smith (47) of Longview, TX, sister’s Shirley McMurray & Faye Williamson, brother Richard Smith and his wife Judy, and many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, cheering on her favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be long remembered for her loving personality, funny wit, and faith in Jesus. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.