Helen Latham Bates

TYLER — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Helen R. Bates, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation after the service in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Helen was born on February 22, 1931 in Longview, Texas and died on January 29, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.cammackfamily.com.
