Helen Laverne Wynn
LONGVIEW — Helen Laverne Wynn died peacefully at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview on Sunday, January 24th, 2021 from complications with Parkinson’s. Helen lived a good long life of 87 years, 4 months, and 27 days. She was born in Wichita County, Texas on August 29, 1933 to Ira and Ruby Crews. Though living across the State of Texas, Longview, Texas became Home and Helen later was a resident at Colonial Village Senior Living. She chose to be cremated because, as she put it, “I won’t be here.”, “I’ll be gone and with the Lord.” She was married at the young age of 16 to her devoted and loving husband, Malcolm Lee Wynn on May 21, 1950. He passed on June 21, 2006 after being married 56 years, one month, and one day. They had three sons and 12 grandchildren. Helen spent her life devoted to God, was a Faithful Member of Spring Hill First Baptist Church, and attended multiple Bible Studies. She worked all the way to age 83 when she officially retired. She got into it by accident after previously being retired, but she enjoyed cleaning houses for a number of friends, clients, and realtors, as well as cleaning a local office for over 20 years. Her favorite thing to do was to help others. She loved to cook and at her peak, with the help of her husband and grandson, cooked every week to feed as many as 200 people. She was known for her Coconut Cream Cake and Upside Down Pineapple Cake. Helen is survived by her daughters-in-law, Brenda Wynn and Cindy Pittmon; her sons, Rick Wynn and his wife, Carol, and Toban Wynn and his wife, Debbie; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends who loved her dearly. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Spring Hill First Baptist Church.
