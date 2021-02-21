Helen Lois Mickle Martin
Helen Lois Mickle Martin
LONGVIEW — Helen Martin went to be with her Lord and Savior
on February 13, 2021. She was born June 18, 1928in Marietta, Ohio to Lester and Mary Mickle. She was the second of three children including older brother Paul and younger brother Scott. Helen married Richard Martin on October 3, 1953 and their union lasted 54 years until his death in 2007. They were blessed with two children: Michele and Doug.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul and husband Richard.
She is survived by her daughter Michele Martin and wife Gloria Stafford of Longview, son Doug Martin and wife Kristal of Gilmer; grandchildren: Jonathan(Kimberly), Paul and Jared Fitch, all of Longview, Maddison Evans and Karson Martin of Gilmer; Great-grandchildren: Jon David, Todd and Baby Fitch(due in March) of Longview; Brother Scott(Judy) Mickle of Florida and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be Monday, 2 p.m. at Rader Chapel with Richard Spruiell officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service. Online services will be available as well.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.