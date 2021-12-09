Helen Marie Fuller
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — On Saturday December 4th, 2021, Helen Marie (Milam) Fuller, better known as “Ninnie”, went to her heavenly home. Helen was born in Carthage, TX on March 6, 1933. She is preceded in death by her husband David Fuller, her parents Pink and Mary Milam, and six of her seven siblings.
She is survived by her sister Quinneth Hutchins; her two sons Ronnie Fuller and Jimmy Fuller; her grandchildren Josh Fuller, Kristin and her husband, Bo White; her niece Tamesa Ann who could bring out her laugh like no other: along with two great-grandchildren Max and Lincoln White, whom she loved and hugged with all her might.
Heaven gained the most kind hearted, caring soul that day. I am certain everyone is enjoying her loud laugh just as much as we are going to miss it. Her laugh could light up any room and you could hear it from miles away. I am also certain she has taken over feeding all the animals in heaven as well. Cats, dogs, racoons, birds, anything and everything with a heartbeat... she would put out food for them. All her strays truly hit the jackpot if they made it to her home. In fact if you ever walked the Longview trail and saw plastic bowls full of cat food at almost every bench, those were from her.
Ninnie loved with her whole heart, just like she laughed with her whole self. She never raised her voice and she never said goodbye without saying “I sure do love you honey”. If you asked a hundred people who Helen Fuller was, you would get the same answer from everyone, “kind, loving, soft spoken, and gentle”. We could fill up this page with loving memories and all the things we will miss. We rejoice knowing she is finally full of life and energy. She is finally laughing and being silly with her sister Ann, her very best friend. She is finally in her resting home for all her days. She will be missed tremendously from all who knew her and loved her. But we all know this is not goodbye, but “see you later”.
Join us to celebrate her life and cherish all the memories she left us. A visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.
Helen will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
