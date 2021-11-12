Helen Marie Hollins
ORE CITY — GILMER - Services for Helen Marie Hollins, 85, Gilmer, are scheduled for 10 A.M. Saturday, November 13, at Moses Chapel CME Church, Gilmer, with Minister John Smith officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 12, from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. at Johnson Funeral Home 216 Fred St, Pittsburg, TX.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Gilmer, under direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Gilmer.
Mrs. Hollins died Nov. 4, 2021, at Longview Regional Medical Center, Longview, TX.
She was born April 06, 1936, in Pittsburg, TX to the late C.T. and Fayrene Dooley. She earned her nursing license in 1974 and worked for Upshur Manor Nursing Home for over 25 years. She serviced her civic duty as an election worker for all local, state, and federal elections. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsburg, TX where she served as church pianist. She also served as a pianist for a number of churches across the East Texas area along with the North East Texas Baptist Association.
Survivors: son, Tony R. Hollins (Lora) of Longview, TX; sister, Michael Joyce Dooley, Dallas, TX; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hollins of Parker, TX; four granddaughters, Kameka Banks of Wylie, TX; Crystal Hollins of Parker, TX; Breona Hollins of Atlanta, GA; Raven Hollins of Austin, TX; two great grandsons, Bronze and Tru Banks of Wylie, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by husband, L.V. Hollins; son, Michael Hollins; two sisters, Myrtle Dooley and Dorothy Dooley and four brothers, Curtis Dooley, Sr., Thomas Earl Dooley, Robert Dooley, and Darrell Dooley.
