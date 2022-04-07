Helen Phillips
LONGVIEW — Hattie Helen Phillips held many titles: wife, mother, friend, school teacher and Grandmother. She was born December 2nd, 1928 in Jacksonville, Texas to Harold and Virgia McDow. Jesus called her home April 4, 2022 at 93 years old. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, a strong faith, and a fun spunky attitude which kept family and friends laughing. Helen’s Homegoing Celebration will be Friday at 2 pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Scott Schulik officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road.
Helen married Leon Phillips in 1947 and they had two boys, Kent and Phil. She loved to tell stories about her rascally boys growing up. Their family times were full of adventures traveling in an old school bus, camping with friends, playing 42, and Helen’s home-cooked meals. Helen’s kitchen was always open for coffee and pound cake. The back porch was a favorite gathering place to solve world problems, and her easy informal hospitality was a gift to many.
Helen was a school teacher through and through. Rarely did a day pass without her sharing a story about one of her pupils. She began teaching school when she was 17 years old, and continued her education receiving her Masters degree from Stephen F. Austin University. She taught in Nacogdoches and Mt. Selman. She retired from LISD, with Mozelle Johnston Elementary being her last campus. She was innovative and inspired excellence. She orchestrated the Nature Trail, received many awards, and delighted being part of a select group of teachers participating in a NASA space program.
An adventuresome and playful spirit made her a wonderful Grandmother. She spoke truth and poured goodness and lectures into her family. Her love of the Lord gave her a spirit to persevere through life’s many storms. She faithfully served at Mobberly Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was without pretense, and had no need to be recognized. She continued to quietly do for others until the end. Life will not be the same without Grandmother, but we, her family, feel abundantly blessed for the special relationship she had with each one of us.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leon, both her boys Kent and Phil, her only sister Maxine, her only niece Judy and husband Ronnie, and her great-nephew Rob.
She is survived by grandchildren, Hunter Phillips and fiancée, Erin, Zack Phillips and wife Kristen, Molly Phillips Horn and husband Jonathan, Sam Phillips, Daisy Phillips, Lorena Pugliese and Lydia White. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Melony Phillips Ralph and husband Bob, great-niece, Rhonda Temple and nephew Jimmie Phillips. She has 10 great-grandchildren: Kent, Skye, Bria, and Parker Phillips, and her namesake Hattie Horn. She also has Camryn, Mason, Tyson, Dylan, Evelyn Pugliese, and special friends: Frances Martin, Billie Embrey, and Tommy Harriss.
Appreciation to Heartsway Hospice and Allyson, and special nurses Kelly, Emma, and Sandy.
The family requests memorial donations may be made to Mobberly Baptist Church and designated for the beautification of Williams Lake.
