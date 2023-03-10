Helen Pickard Mallory
LONGVIEW — Helen Maree Pickard Mallory, formerly of Longview, passed away on March 5, 2023, in Ridgewood Village, New Jersey, age 95. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1927 to Floyd and Madge (Budd) Barrows who, along with sister Mildred Royer and brother Ralph, preceded her in death. She was married to Robert Louis Pickard for 53 years until his death in 2004. She married Lloyd Mallory in 2006 and lived happily until his death two years later. She is survived by daughters Diane (Burton) Pickard-Richardson and Gayle (Michael) Pickard-Fishman, and son Bart (Julie) Pickard, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Lloyd’s three daughters.
Helen received a bachelor’s degree in physical education from The Ohio State University. She and Bob raised their family in Shelby, Ohio, before relocating to Longview in 1978. As a stay-at-home mom, Helen enjoyed playing bridge and was a regular in the ladies’ golf leagues, scoring two holes-in-one, becoming club champion in Shelby. Helen was fun-loving and managed to retain her sense of humor until the end despite suffering from dementia for the past several years.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, March 11, at Greggton United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Mausoleum. The family will greet friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 4 to 7 PM Friday.
The family request memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association and Greggton United Methodist Church.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at the funeral home web site. www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview business owner purchases Hot Dog Express, old Masonic Lodge
- Divorces granted: Feb. 20-24, 2023
- Longview police arrest woman in fatal shooting at restaurant
- 'Everyone loves a deal': Shoppers looking to stretch a dollar pack ETX Liquidation in Longview
- Business Beat: Gym U Kid Center opens in Longview
- Business Digest: Eastman employee in Longview honored
- Bill to prevent mRNA vaccine recipients from donating blood is killed
- Two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County kills 1, injures 3
- With 'Dilbert' discontinued, we want to hear from you
- Marriage licenses: Feb. 20-24, 2023
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.