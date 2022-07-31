Helen Virginia Parker
LONGVIEW — Helen Virginia Parker, 93 of Longview, passed on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Walter Parker; and survived by their sons, Charles Parker (April) and Jim Parker (Louise); six grandsons; and 19 great-grandchildren. Virginia enjoyed camping, playing cards and dominoes with friends, and loved her dogs.
A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Chalk Hill Cemetery, at 9:00 a.m. (Hwy 1716 in Chalk Hill, Rusk County).
