Henry B. Winn, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Henry B. Winn, Sr., 81, of Longview, passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 9:10 p.m. in Longview after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Winn was born December 21, 1939 in Marshall, Texas to James Winn and Francis Taylor Winn. Henry was a Master Plumber in Longview for 48 years and a 50 plus year Mason.
He is survived by his wife Linda Atwood Winn; two daughters Beverly Harkness of Burleson and Wendy Carrington of Arlington; son Henry B. “Hank” Winn of Longview; two step-daughters Mary Wagley of Longview and Michelle Elliott of Tyler; two brothers James “Jim” Winn and Kenneth Winn both of New Diana; two sisters Mary Beth Johnson of Gilmer and Sally Lowe of Houston; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family.
At Mr. Winn’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.
