Henry Barton Oberthier
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Bart Oberthier, 79, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, went to live with Our Lord and Savior on May 26, 2022, after a chronic illness. He peacefully passed surrounded by his family.
Born in Oklahoma City, OK, on New Year’s Day 1943 to Bryan Oberthier and Lynne [Hagen] Oberthier of Kilgore, TX, Bart was two months premature and weighed only 4 lbs. Overcoming such obstacles seemed to be natural for him from the start.
Bart grew up in Kilgore, TX and went on to graduate from Kilgore High School. He began his study of architecture at Kilgore College where he met his wife and lifelong companion in an art class. Both continued their educations at Texas Tech.
While various jobs required relocation, the two decided to make East Texas their permanent home. In 1976, Bart opened his own business, Oberthier Glass and Mirror, in Henderson, TX, which he would run for decades. He also served on the Tatum Volunteer Fire Department.
Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, spending time on Lake Cherokee and Lake of the Pines, dancing with his bride, and traveling. He especially favored the Alaskan cruise. Prepared for any occasion, Bart was known to say, “If I have my britches on, I have a pocket knife.”
In his retirement, Bart enjoyed playing scratch-off lottery tickets and making daily trips to Skinner’s as he planned each meal. He loved to eat and to cook - especially gumbo.
Bart was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Charlotte Oberthier; sons, Trent (Christa) Oberthier and Chris Oberthier; grandchildren, Jacee (Michael) Hillis, Tara (Hayden) Hood, Colton Oberthier, and Kendall Oberthier; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Levi Hillis; siblings, Paul E. (Debbie) Oberthier and Josie (Bill) Clyde; brother-in-law, Ed (Sandy) Harbour; and special family friends, Bryan & Charlyne White.
A private graveside service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bart to the American Lung Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
