Henry “Butch” Toerck
LONGVIEW — Henry “Butch” Edward Toerck, 76, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in Tyler, TX. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Three Rivers Cemetery in Three Rivers, TX.
Butch was born May 27, 1944 in Beeville, Texas to Rudolph George Toerck and Elvira Haas Toerck. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Butch was a man who loved to help people.
He was truly a jack of all trades. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, American Legion, East Texas Rifle and Pistol Club and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. His hobbies were hunting and re-loading. He retired from Valero Energy after 27 years on the Natural Gas Pipeline. He was a Senior Measurement Technician. After retiring he and his wife Lorraine, traveled the nation full time in their RV for 15 years. During his later years he settled in Longview, on Lake Devernia to be near his grandchildren. His pride and joy were his two granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Ann Morris; and sister-in-law, Kathy Kickendahl Toerck.
Butch is survived by his wife, Lorraine Toerck of Longview, TX, Daryl Toerck and his wife Cheri of Irmo, South Carolina, Bobby Toerck and his wife Amy of Gladewater, TX; grandchildren, Jordan and Morgan Toerck; brother, Rudy Toerck of Charco, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com
