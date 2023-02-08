Henry Claiborne “Clay” Kirl, III
LONGVIEW — Henry Claiborne “Clay” Kirl was born to Claiborne and Ruby Kirl on March 13, 1961. Clay attended Hallsville schools and resided in Harrison County. He was very gifted mechanically and was always happy to share this talent with friends and family. Clay is survived by his brother, Tommy Kirl (wife Holly), niece Kennedy and nephew Boston. He is also survived by his constant companion, his dog Samson. Clay was preceded in death by his mother Ruby and his father Claiborne.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Friday, February 10, 2023, at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview with Rev. Paul Coleman officiating. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.

