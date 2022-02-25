Henry E. “Cotton” Roeber
LONGVIEW — Mr. Henry E. “Cotton” Roeber, passed away February 20, 2022. He was 93 years old. Cotton was born October 31, 1928, in Gonzales, Texas, the son of Henry G. and Norma Boening Roeber.
Following high school graduation, Cotton served in the U. S. Navy. After his service to his country, he married Dorris Moore. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. His vocation, air conditioning sales and service, brought him to Longview in 1964. He was an airplane pilot, a Gideon, an avid gardener, a faithful volunteer at Hwy 80 Rescue Mission and the best shade tree mechanic a child could ask for.
Cotton was a strong Christian and Godly man who honored the Lord in all he did; Micah 6:8. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Ruby Miller and Minnie Morton, and two brothers, Edgar and Norman. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Dorris, are his children Les (Susan), Rod (Kathy), Sylvia Larsen (Lester) and Randy (Janis); nine grandchildren, Adam Roeber, Holly (Ellis) Barnsley, Michael Roeber, Daniel (Brittani)Larsen, Jonathan Roeber, David (Sarah) Larsen, Phillip (Rebekah) Roeber, Patrick Roeber and Eric Roeber; six great-grandchildren. Elliott, Dylan, Coen, Henry, Heidi and Haakon; three brothers, Herbert, Samuel and Douglas; and many nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation will be Friday, February 25 from 5-7 pm at Rader Funeral Home. A service of remembrance will be held 10 am, Saturday, February 26 at Alpine Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Alpine Presbyterian Cemetery.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Lifecare Health Services, Tracie Elliott and Shalee Faircloth.
Blue skies and tail winds 2 niner yankee. We love you.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
